Section 3 girls championship: Two Rivers/Gentry Academy routs Park of Cottage Grove

"It feels amazing to get back into the swing of it and finally accomplish what we've been striving for," said junior Eva Anderson, who scored a team-high seven goals Thursday. "Especially since last year was our inaugural season, to bring it back this season and make it to state was amazing."

Gentry (13-1) started its season with a trip to Madison, Wis. to face top Illinois school New Trier. The Warriors have not lost since that 17-9 defeat on April 16, scoring almost 20 goals per game over the 13 win stretch.

"It feels incredible, especially for Jaylen," said Anderson about senior Jaylen Rosga, who is committed to play lacrosse at Maryland. "I'm so incredibly proud of her, I love her so much. I'm just so proud, because we have such a young team."

Gentry has four seniors and two juniors listed on the varsity roster. Among those upperclassmen are leading scorers Rosga with 62 goals on the season and Anderson with 53.

The scorers will lead the Warriors into their first-ever state tournament when it gets started Tuesday at Stillwater Area and Roseville Area High Schools.

"It has certainly been a very good season for these girls," head coach Jeff Rosga said. "And a credit to them, they committed to what we've asked as a coaching staff to commit to each other, believe in each other, and then play together."

For the Wolfpack, a 10-goal loss did not erase a feeling of accomplishment from this spring's season.

Park (12-4) was able to build on the experience many of its previously inexperienced players had gained to win 12 games and advance to the section championship.

Park's roster had just two seniors, including Megan Maloney who scored a team-high three goals Thursday.

"At the start of the season, we didn't know what we were going to have," head coach Scott Leonard said. "In the fourth practice, we're running a seven-on-seven drill, I look up and our defense is amazing; lightyears ahead of where we were the previous year."