Section 3 girls championship: Two Rivers/Gentry Academy routs Park of Cottage Grove

Last year's season ended one win away from a section title for the Gentry Warriors.
This year, the section tournament ended in celebration.
Gentry used a nine-goal first half to win a 15-5 game against Park of Cottage Grove in the Section 3 championship game Thursday at Two Rivers High School. One year after falling 13-12 to Rosemount in the championship, the feeling on a warm June evening was positive.
The Gentry Warriors are headed to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
A season after falling one game short, Gentry (13-1) achieved one of the season's goals by beating Park of Cottage Grove 15-5 at Two Rivers High School in the Section 3 championship game Thursday.
Park's defense started the game by slowing the Warriors offense, but only for the first three minutes. Gentry scored nine goals in the first half and stayed patient in the second half to keep the Wolfpack out of reach.
Eva Anderson scored seven goals to lead the Warriors' offense. Jaylen Rosga scored three goals and added five assists.
Megan Maloney scored three goals to lead the Park (12-4) offense.
