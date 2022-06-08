Section 6 girls championship: Rosemount outlasts Prior Lake

Rosemount defeated Prior Lake 13-11 in a thrilling game on Thursday night to win the Section 6 championship and clinch a spot in the state tournament.

The game started even, as the Lakers held a 2-1 lead after three goals in the span of 2:09 of game time. Megan Sporney opened the scoring for the Lakers (14-2, 7-1), Emma Duchscherer responded for the Irish (11-5, 5-2) and Sadie Chappuis put the Lakers up again. Once Sayla Lotysz tied the game 2-2 with 12:15 left in the half, it started a 10-minute spell of complete dominance by the Irish. They scored seven unanswered goals in under 10 minutes of game time, continually winning faceoffs after each goal and never giving the ball back to the Lakers.

Rachel Ward scored two goals exactly one minute apart near the end of the half to cut the Prior Lake deficit to 8-4. Then Ava Whelan scored 13 seconds later to put the Irish up 9-4 at halftime. The second half saw The Lakers respond in a big way. They scored the first four goals of the half to make it 9-8 with over 17 minutes left. Lotysz scored her hat trick goal to stop the bleeding with just over 12 minutes left in the game.

The teams went back-and-forth from there. Duchscherer scored her fifth goal of the game with 1:50 left to give the Irish a two-goal lead that they wouldn’t lose.