Section 3 boys championship: Woodbury takes down St. Thomas Academy

This is the Royals' best campaign since an unbeaten regular season squad fell in the section semifinals six years ago.

“I’d say we did this for 2016,” senior defenseman Aidan Zuehlke said. “We wanted redemption. They weren’t able to pull it out. It was fun to do it in front of them, even.”

The Royals (14-2) didn’t go through the regular season unscathed, but team leaders cited two back-to-back early season losses as turning points. A hot streak followed.

They’re winners of 13 straight heading into next week’s state tournament, but they all haven’t been easy. Woodbury proved its mettle in the regular season with a one-goal win over state power, Stillwater.

In the section semifinals, No. 1 seed Woodbury erased a four-goal deficit against No. 4 Eagan.

Then came the two-time defending section champion, No. 3 seed St. Thomas Academy (9-6).

Woodbury won the regular season matchup, 9-8, in overtime in the season opener in Mendota Heights.

Another barn burner took place just up the road in the rematch.

The Royals opened up a 2-0 lead after one quarter but rued some missed opportunities that could have broken the game open. The Cadets didn’t manage a shot on goal until the final minute of the quarter.

Colorado College commit Matt Hudson got the Cadets on the board with his team best 49th goal of the season and his team tied it later in the second quarter.

Game on.

Joey Velte put Woodbury back in front late in the half to give his team a 3-2 lead at the break.

It was a defensive battle that the Royals were comfortable entertaining.

“Holding Eagan to nine, they’re a very talented team. We held STA to six tonight. A very talented team,” Woodbury coach Jason Worwa said. “We talk a lot about our offensive players, especially (Conor Hooley) and (Colin Olson). They’re incredible, dynamic players and they deserve the attention that they get, but senior defensemen number 19 Jackson Miller and number 7 Aidan Zuehlke standing in front of a freshman goalie and a sophomore other defender. We held Stillwater to seven. I think our goals against is around six. I’m just so proud of those guys.”

Freshman Evan Hermann looked like a veteran in net, stuffing 13 of 19 shots on goal (.684).

A pair of consecutive goals by Hooley stemmed the tide for Woodbury. He's in the top 10 in the state with 54 goals and leads with 91 points.

Husaby scored again as the two teams continued to trade goals with Woodbury hanging on to a 6-5 lead through three quarters.

Hooley assisted Marshal Myers-Beck to complete his hat trick early in the fourth quarter.

“It’s been a tough season,” Hooley said. “We’ve been working really hard on the little things. Playing with each other and with our great coaching staff, we were able to pull off this section championship.”

That connection started an onslaught that quickly swelled Woodbury’s lead to five. The Royals controlled possession henceforth to seal the victory.

“A lot of growth with the team. It’s a great team over there,” first-year St. Thomas Academy coach Frank Clark said. “It’s where you want to be, in a close, competitive game in the section final. Everyone can play here at this level. Obviously, everybody always has something you could have done (differently) and all that, but I think from where we started to where we ended up and the kids’ commitment to excellence and improving, I’m proud of what they’ve done.”

Worwa said the section will be on notice for the Cadets in 2023.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game with STA. They’re well-coached. They’ve got a bunch of really good players,” Worwa said. “They’re going to be super dangerous next year because they have a bunch of underclassmen who contribute.”

For now, it’s Woodbury’s time.

“We’ve been working for this for about two years, more than that,” Olson said. “All those early mornings getting after it paid off.”

School’s out for the summer, so this senior-laden team relishes the chance to stick together a little longer.

“It feels amazing just being able to keep playing together,” Miller said. “We’ve been working all year for this, but we’re not done yet. Hopefully we can keep it going.”