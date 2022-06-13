After presiding over the action, Chanhassen girls’ lacrosse coach gets in deeper in 2022

In her various Minnesota Girls’ Lacrosse Coaches Association roles, which included president, Rachel Panner, née Aiken, praised the sports’ top players and coaches at the state tournament banquet. All the while, she longed to leave the podium for a table, where she would sit with her Chanhassen players as they basked in the recognition.

She finally gets her chance. The Storm dethroned Eden Prairie, a powerhouse that reached all 14 previous state tournaments, with a 13-10 victory in the Section 2 final. Chanhassen earned the No. 1 seed in the state tournament that begins Tuesday and will play Stillwater at 5 p.m. at Roseville High School.

“I’m really filled with joy for our kids; I haven’t stopped smiling,” Panner said. “I told them to soak in every minute.”

Panner also reminded her newbies of the task at hand.

“We feel like we’re a strong team, and we have big goals,” Panner said.

Twin sisters Leah and Siri Hodgins, both signed to play at Boston University, make key contributions. Leah is tied with Gabby Bjugan for the team lead with 50 goals. Siri has 30 goals but also provides a defensive presence in the midfield.

Tatumn Nyen was selected as a first-team All-State defender. Bella Detienne (37 goals and a team-best 24 assists) was a second-team pick at attack. Panner called Allie Welder “our MVP on the field, a player who does a little bit of everything,” and lauded goalie Katie Colleran for bridging the gap left by the graduation of 2021 Ms. Goalie selection Kaylyn Cater.

A new champion will emerge since No. 3 seed Rosemount knocked out defending champ Prior Lake. No. 2 seed Lakeville South finished runner-up last season.