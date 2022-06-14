Boys' state quarterfinals: Centennial springs a surprise on tournament's first day

Centennial sophomore attackman Logan Adams went behind his back for a key goal late in a 10-8 upset of No. 2 seed Chanhassen in the boys’ lacrosse state tournament quarterfinals, not for flash but by necessity.

“I wasn’t expecting a pass, so I bobbled the ball,” Adams said. “All I could do was go behind my back.”

It worked. Adams provided the final goal in a back-and-forth affair played out on a sweltering Tuesday afternoon at Stillwater High School.

Centennial (15-2) led 6-3 at halftime. Five different Cougars contributed at least one goal.

Then the third quarter belonged to Chanhassen. The Storm allowed just one goal, scored three of its own and trailed just 7-6 entering the fourth quarter.

The Storm kept building, finally overtaking Centennial 8-7.

“I thought we would pull ahead at that point,” Chanhassen coach Jon Junker said. “We were really clicking.”

Dazed but not defeated, Centennial closed the game with three unanswered goals.

“We’re super hot right now,” Adams said. “So we believed we could find a way to come back.”

Prior Lake 19, Farmington 10

Prior Lake fell last season in the title game and nothing, not a sudden heat wave nor stubborn tournament newcomer Farmington, would cause the Lakers to falter in Tuesday’s quarterfinal.

Prior Lake pulled away for a 19-10 victory to begin its redemption tour.

“I’ve been thinking about that loss all year,” senior midfielder Dalton Spratt said of the title game setback to Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Prior Lake’s first such loss in four appearances. “We have a bunch of seniors who played on that team, and that’s made us pretty hungry.”

No. 3 seed Prior Lake (14-2) led 10-6 at halftime. The Lakers opened the third quarter trading goals with Farmington (11-6), which received two Avery Bahn goals.

“At that point, we thought the game could go either way.” Tigers junior midfielder Wyatt Ulrick said.

Instead, Farmington got no closer.

A surge late in the third quarter, which included Spratt’s third goal, put Prior Lake ahead 15-8.

“They battled hard the whole game,” said Spratt, who finished with four goals. “But lacrosse is a game of runs. When we got ahead by six or seven goals, we knew that would make it tough for them.”

Prior Lake edged Farmington 10-8 in a South Suburban Conference meeting May 10.

Stillwater 18, Woodbury 5

Stillwater senior attackman Aidan Anderson didn’t pull punches about what playing Woodbury meant to his team, which lost to its Suburban East Conference rival during the season.

“We were coming in pretty hot,” Anderson said. “That was one of our worst games. We came into this game wanting heads.”

The Ponies didn’t hold back, scoring the first seven goals en route to an 18-5 victory.

No. 4 seed Stillwater (14-3) enjoyed its home-field advantage and then some, rolling to a 5-0 first-quarter lead. Then Thomas Lindeberg opened the second quarter with two consecutive goals. State tournament newcomer and No. 5 seed Woodbury (14-3) trailed 7-0 when Conor Hooley finally got his team on the board.

Anderson led all scorers with five goals.

Woodbury could not build on its 13-game winning streak, a run that included the victory against Stillwater on May 13.

“I wouldn’t say we played a great game today,” Woodbury coach Jason Worwa said. “That’s not to take anything away from Stillwater. They played well and we wish them the best.”

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 19, Moorhead 4

New year, same quarterfinal opponent for Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

Same name, anyway. Moorhead looked like a different team, impressing the Red Knights despite a lopsided 19-4 loss.

“Their aggressiveness and urgency was off the charts,” junior Carsen Brandt said. “They gave us a run for our money for sure.”

Two Brandt goals helped create a 5-0 first-quarter lead for the defending state champions. A year ago, the Red Knights could only muster a 2-1 edge after one quarter.

Moorhead (11-4) cut its deficit with a goal from Oliver Judd to start the second quarter, only to see Cam Gelling immediately restore a five-goal advantage for No. 1 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s (17-0).

Gelling and Brandt each finished with four goals. Judd also scored again for the Spuds.

“We came in this year with more confidence,” Spuds coach Andrew Law said.