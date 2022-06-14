Girls' state quarterfinals: Benilde-St. Margaret's advances with an overtime victory

Benilde-St. Margaret’s is growing accustomed to winning overtime thrillers.

Sophomore Maggie Graczyk scored in overtime, giving the Red Knights an 8-7 victory over Two Rivers/Gentry Academy in the girls’ lacrosse state tournament quarterfinals Tuesday at Roseville High School.

Graczyk also scored the goal that forced overtime. Classmate Julia Evens assisted on both goals.

Graczyk and senior Tilly Wolfe each had a hat trick. Evens scored the other goals.

Evens scored the final two goals in a 9-8 overtime victory over Wayzata in the Section 5 championship last week to propel the No. 5-ranked Red Knights (15-2) into the state tournament.

In the other quarterfinals:

Lakeville South 10, Elk River/Zimmerman 9: The Cougars’ balanced offensive attack came to the forefront again against the Elks (14-3).

Senior attacker Lauren Sheets paced the offensive attack with a hat trick. Classmate Brielle Fannin and sophomore Sivanna O’Brien each added two goals for the No. 3-rated Cougars (16-1).

Chanhassen 18, Stillwater 4: Junior midfielder Allie Welder had a hat trick in the first half, making certain the top-ranked Storm (16-1) didn’t have any difficulty with the No. 7 Ponies (12-5).

Rosemount 10, Andover 7: The sixth-rated Irish (12-5) scored six second-half goals, breaking a 4-4 halftime tie to beat the No. 9 Huskies (15-2).