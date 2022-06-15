Quantcast
Meet the All-Metro boys’ lacrosse first team, 12 standouts from right off the top

By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune, 06/15/22, 6:15PM CDT

The second team, 15 more players of note, is also included.


Layne Kology of Buffalo led the state in scoring with 73 goals. (Cheryl A. Myers, Sports Engine)

All-Metro first team

All-Metro second team

Attackmen

Carter Van Holland, junior, Chanhassen

Cormac O’Neill, senior, Breck

Kellen Baklund, senior, Mound Westonka

Midfielders

Noah Berger, senior, Centennial

Carter Bies, senior, Stillwater

Connor Kvaal, senior, Irondale

Ben Mickett, junior, Prior Lake

Colin Olson, senior, Woodbury

Sam Rodriguez, senior, Centennial

Defense

Joe Ims, senior, Providence Academy

Jack Myhre, senior, Mahtomedi

Griffin Valli, junior, Buffalo

Long-stick midfielder

John Chorlton, senior, Hastings

Faceoff specialist

Shea Raeburn, senior, White Bear Lake

Goalies

Xavier Wells, junior Osseo/Park Center

How the team was chosen

The Star Tribune’s All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.

