Meet the All-Metro boys’ lacrosse first team, 12 standouts from right off the top

Layne Kology of Buffalo led the state in scoring with 73 goals. (Cheryl A. Myers, Sports Engine)
Attackmen
Carter Van Holland, junior, Chanhassen
Cormac O’Neill, senior, Breck
Kellen Baklund, senior, Mound Westonka
Midfielders
Noah Berger, senior, Centennial
Carter Bies, senior, Stillwater
Connor Kvaal, senior, Irondale
Ben Mickett, junior, Prior Lake
Colin Olson, senior, Woodbury
Sam Rodriguez, senior, Centennial
Defense
Joe Ims, senior, Providence Academy
Jack Myhre, senior, Mahtomedi
Griffin Valli, junior, Buffalo
Long-stick midfielder
John Chorlton, senior, Hastings
Faceoff specialist
Shea Raeburn, senior, White Bear Lake
Goalies
Xavier Wells, junior Osseo/Park Center
The Star Tribune’s All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.