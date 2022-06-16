Girls' state semifinals: Lakeville South rallies past Rosemount for a spot in the title game

Lakeville South has so many weapons it doesn’t matter who comes to the forefront.

Junior attacker Emily Moes netted her fifth goal of the game in the second overtime, giving the Cougars a come-from-behind 14-13 victory over Rosemount in the girls’ lacrosse state tournament semifinals Thursday at Stillwater High School.

The Cougars advance to the title game for the second consecutive year and third time in program history. They were the runner-up both times, losing to Prior Lake 15-7 last year and to Eden Prairie 14-13 in double overtime in 2015.

Teammate senior attacker Lauren Sheets scored two goals 22 seconds apart, the last with 1 minute, 16. seconds remaining to tie at 13-all and force overtime. Sheets, who had a hat trick in the Cougars’ quarterfinal victory, also had five goals on the day.

Rosemount (12-6) appeared to take control of the game after scoring five consecutive goals in the second half to open a 12-6 lead. Lakeville South (17-1) scored eight of the game’s final nine goals.

Sophomore midfielders Sivanna O’Brien and Tori Tschida each added two goals for the Cougars.

It marked the second time the Cougars beat Rosemount on the year, winning both teams’ season opener 10-8.