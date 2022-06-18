Benilde-St. Margaret's completes undefeated season with title game win over Prior Lake

Mitch Dokman scored in overtime as undefeated Benilde-St. Margaret’s outlasted Prior Lake for a 10-9 victory in the boys’ lacrosse state tournament championship played Saturday at Stillwater High School.

The game marked these teams’ fourth-consecutive title game showdown. No. 1 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s (19-0), the defending champion, led 8-6 after three quarters before No. 3 seed Prior Lake (16-2) fought back to take a 9-8 lead.

Benilde previously beat Prior Lake 9-8 in overtime on May 6. Saturday’s rematch had a similar start as Benilde scored three unanswered goals. But the Lakers, which trailed 5-0 to start in the first meeting, recovered with two goals. The second came off the stick of Justin Simonson with six seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Prior Lake appeared to catch a second quarter break as Benilde goalie Justin Dalum lost the ball as he headed upfield. A Jack Tocko shot missed the yawning cage and the Lakers’ chance to draw even. Then Benilde’s Gus Bell put his team ahead 4-2. He added a second goal with four seconds remaining as the Red Knights led 6-3 at halftime.

Dogged Prior Lake crept closer before finally tying the game 8-8 on Eric Dueffert’s goal with 5:52 to go in the fourth quarter. Simonson put the Lakers ahead for the first time all game a little more than one minute later.

Benilde’s Hunter Payer knotted the score 9-9, setting up a tense final three minutes. Each team lost what they hoped would be their final possessions. Both head coaches used timeouts in the last 69 seconds. An offside call on Prior Lake nullified an apparent goal with 13 seconds remaining.