Eden Prairie girls eke out close victory over Wayzata

By Ethan Olson, SportsEngine, 04/29/23, 10:00AM CDT

The Eagles trailed at halftime, but stormed past the Trojans in the second half for the narrow win.

Avery Wallace (9) scores one of her four goals in Eden Prairie's victory over Wayzata. Photo by Brennan Schachtner, SportsEngine

Going into the final minutes of Tuesday night’s game featuring Wayzata and Eden Prairie, the momentum looked to be safely in the Trojans’ hands.  

Wayzata (5-2) had held onto the lead for most of the contest thanks to some dynamic attacking from captain Katie Sikorski. The senior was up to her usual tricks in front of the goal, making this her third-straight game scoring five goals.  

But in the final three minutes, the Eagles (3-3) started a major run of their own. Down 9-7, senior Kylie Bamlett scored twice in less than a minute to tie the game. It was the first time the Trojans had lost the lead since the 10:24 mark of the first half.  

Then, Eagles junior Josie Wallace did well to open up space and find her teammate Brinley Hopper in front of goal. The senior tucked away the goal to give her team a late 10-9 lead that Wayzata couldn’t overcome.  


“It’s a heck of a win, I mean I love how this team has really shown some good tenacity throughout the season,” said Eden Prairie coach Brooke Jones. “Throughout the game, I think it was more just: keep shooting, the shots are going to drop eventually.  

“Their goalie played an amazing game, but it was really about making sure we’re executing on offense and getting after it on draws and the ground balls.”  

The Trojans’ goaltender, junior Delaney Gnos, indeed had an outstanding game despite the loss. Her 15 saves were more than enough to keep her team on top, before the Eagles last-ditch comeback. Gnos made a number of point-blank saves, a couple coming on free position shots.  

But the intensity of the Eagles attack, led by junior Avery Wallace who had four goals and an assist on the night, never stopped.  

“It’s really important to emphasize (to the players), how close they are to being right back in it,” Jones said. “That’s something that we really try to hammer home in practice, just keeping the energy up all the way through.” 

The Wallace twins, Josie and Avery, were especially key to that late offensive push. Josie scored a goal herself and assisted on another.  

It was Avery’s one assist really showed the connection between the two, as she laid off a perfect pass in motion to the running Josie, who ducked past two defenders before scoring early in the second half.  

“It’s one of those things where the communication is just easier,” Jones said. “It’s easier for them to say ‘Hey, try this,’ or assume where the other one is going to go. And they play together really well with spacing and timing, all that jazz.”  

Jones also was impressed by her experienced defense, who stuck with it and held down the fort when the Trojans were looking for a late equalizer. It was complete praise for the Eagles from Jones, who pointed out that the defensive effort across the field was what sealed the game.  

“I think we have a really solid core defensive group,” she said. “We have our seniors, Izzy (Nelson) and Taylor (Gabrik). And then Maren (Boedigheimer) played a great game today, she was getting after the ground balls. 

“And all over the draws, it’s Kylie (Bamlett) and Avery and Josie, who are just great at not giving up the ball and making sure we had those draw controls down the stretch.”

Maren Boedigheimer (7) carries the ball down the field for Eden Prairie. Photo by Brennan Schachtner, SportsEngine

Ainsley Owens drives past a defender for Wayzata. Photo by Brennan Schachtner, SportsEngine

