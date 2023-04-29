Eden Prairie girls eke out close victory over Wayzata

Avery Wallace (9) scores one of her four goals in Eden Prairie's victory over Wayzata. Photo by Brennan Schachtner, SportsEngine
Going into the final minutes of Tuesday night’s game featuring Wayzata and Eden Prairie, the momentum looked to be safely in the Trojans’ hands.
Wayzata (5-2) had held onto the lead for most of the contest thanks to some dynamic attacking from captain Katie Sikorski. The senior was up to her usual tricks in front of the goal, making this her third-straight game scoring five goals.
But in the final three minutes, the Eagles (3-3) started a major run of their own. Down 9-7, senior Kylie Bamlett scored twice in less than a minute to tie the game. It was the first time the Trojans had lost the lead since the 10:24 mark of the first half.
Then, Eagles junior Josie Wallace did well to open up space and find her teammate Brinley Hopper in front of goal. The senior tucked away the goal to give her team a late 10-9 lead that Wayzata couldn’t overcome.
Maren Boedigheimer (7) carries the ball down the field for Eden Prairie. Photo by Brennan Schachtner, SportsEngine
Despite the loss, Wayzata had a couple of standout performances of its own. Captain Katie Sikorski was lighting quick all game, constantly causing trouble for the Eden Prairie defense. She racked up five goals in the loss.
The Trojans’ goaltender, junior Delaney Gnos, was also key. Her 15 saves on the night kept her team in front for the majority of the game before the Eagles pulled off their miraculous comeback.
Ainsley Owens drives past a defender for Wayzata. Photo by Brennan Schachtner, SportsEngine