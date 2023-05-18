Quantcast
Blake girls cool off red-hot Bloomington Jefferson

By Ryan Williamson, SportsEngine, 05/18/23, 3:45PM CDT

The Bears ended the Jaguars' six-game win streak after a big first half.


Bloomington Jefferson defender Julia Larson (left) put a hit on Blake midfielder Ellie Morrison in the first half of the Bears' 12-8 victory. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine

On paper, Thursday’s matchup between Bloomington Jefferson and Blake was a tale of two teams heading in different directions. 

The Jaguars entered the game rolling on a six-game winning streak. The Bears, meanwhile, had dropped three of their past four games.

Blake decided to buck those trends on Thursday. The Bears built a large lead early and ended Bloomington Jefferson’s win streak to get back on track with a 12-8 road victory.

The Jaguars started off the season at 1-3 but have found their stride in the past few weeks. That winning streak includes a 12-9 win over Chanhassen, ranked No. 10 in the latest coaches’ poll, on May 9.


Photo Gallery: Blake vs. Bloomington Jefferson

“They’re a very aggressive team,” Blake coach Sarah Roth said of Bloomington Jefferson. “That makes them a very good team.”

The No. 8 Bears, meanwhile, began the season strong but started stumbling earlier in the month. The losses coincided with an injury to senior midfielder Sally Countryman, who saw her season end prematurely with a knee injury on May 2 in a game against Breck. In seven games this season, Countryman tallied 16 goals and 16 assists.

“It’s a big adjustment,” Blake junior midfielder Cynthia Lyman said. “She’s a big part of our team game. I think we’re having some of our newer girls step into some of those roles and score.”

Blake has tried to adjust to games without Countryman but has seen mixed results. The early part of Thursday’s game was an example of the Bears playing with their new set of starters. Blake got out to a 5-1 lead in the early parts of the game.

“That first part of the game was probably our best part of the game,” Roth said. “That gave us some leeway in the later parts of the game.” 

Lyman was a big part of the game’s strong start, scoring three of the first five Bears goals. The junior finished the first half with five of the team’s nine goals.

“(Lyman) is going to stand out in every game,” Roth said. “She is just such an all-around middy. She’s going to get those draw controls, she’s going to make things happen on offense and lead the team there as well as make big spots on defense. We need that out of her.”

Though Lyman may be a star in her own right, she mentioned her teammates’ passing abilities as a reason for her success.

“The girls had amazing passes to me,” Lyman said. “My team was letting me get those drives to the net. It was a real credit to my teammates.”

Blake found offensive success early on but also suffocated the Jaguar attack, making it hard for any Bloomington Jefferson player to get close to the net.

“Jefferson is a really good fastbreak team,” Roth said. “When we got settled, the defense played really excellent. They had good communication and good helping. They’ve continued to improve on that every game.”

Part of the reason the Jaguars struggled to find much success early was that inability to get into transition. That was due to strong plays in the middle part of the field by Lyman. Using her tall frame, Lyman got her stick in the way of a number of Bloomington Jefferson passes during the game.

“You have to look into their eyes and see where they are passing,” Lyman said. “Hopefully, you can throw yourself and your stick up into the air and get your stick there, grabbing it down and going down for a fastbreak.”

The Jaguars (7-4, 4-1) did find some success and did get the game within four goals late in the second half, but their late effort was not enough. Blake (7-4, 2-0) left the game with an important win and a hope that it can move things in the right direction as it wraps up the regular season next week.

“This is important for our confidence,” Roth said. “We’ve been finding our game without (Countryman). This is a good win to show that we’re on the right track.”


Bloomington Jefferson's Emelia Lowe (left) looked for a way around Blake defender Cynthia Lyman in the second half. Lowe had three goals for the Jaguars. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine

First report

Blake jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the first half and never looked back as the Bears defeated Bloomington Jefferson 12-8 on Thursday to end the Jaguars’ six-game winning streak.

Blake, ranked No. 8 in the latest coaches’ poll, came out fast against Bloomington Jefferson. After scoring 59 seconds into the game, the Bears led by as many as 6 goals in the first half. Blake built that lead thanks to the play of junior midfielder Cynthia Lyman, who tallied five first-half goals to give the Bears some breathing room. 

The Jaguars (7-4, 4-1) started slow but battled back. Bloomington Jefferson senior attacker Emelia Lowe propelled the late comeback with two second-half goals just 32 seconds apart. Sophomore Kylie Jones led the way in the first half with a pair of goals and finished with a hat trick.

Despite the Jaguar comeback, Blake (7-4, 2-0) continued to build its lead. Besides Lyman, senior attacker Remy Abraham came through with a pair of assists along with a goal to push the Bears to victory.

Blake slowed a Bloomington Jefferson attack thanks in part to the play of Bears senior goalie Abby Ziehl, who finished the game with 9 saves. Meanwhile, Jaguar goalie Marlee Hanson stopped 6 shots. 


Bloomington Jefferson midfielder Kylie Jones (13) found an open space and scored one of her three goals over Blake goaltender Abby Ziehl (24). Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine

