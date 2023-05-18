Blake girls cool off red-hot Bloomington Jefferson

Bloomington Jefferson defender Julia Larson (left) put a hit on Blake midfielder Ellie Morrison in the first half of the Bears' 12-8 victory. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
On paper, Thursday’s matchup between Bloomington Jefferson and Blake was a tale of two teams heading in different directions.
The Jaguars entered the game rolling on a six-game winning streak. The Bears, meanwhile, had dropped three of their past four games.
Blake decided to buck those trends on Thursday. The Bears built a large lead early and ended Bloomington Jefferson’s win streak to get back on track with a 12-8 road victory.
The Jaguars started off the season at 1-3 but have found their stride in the past few weeks. That winning streak includes a 12-9 win over Chanhassen, ranked No. 10 in the latest coaches’ poll, on May 9.
Bloomington Jefferson's Emelia Lowe (left) looked for a way around Blake defender Cynthia Lyman in the second half. Lowe had three goals for the Jaguars. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
Blake jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the first half and never looked back as the Bears defeated Bloomington Jefferson 12-8 on Thursday to end the Jaguars’ six-game winning streak.
Blake, ranked No. 8 in the latest coaches’ poll, came out fast against Bloomington Jefferson. After scoring 59 seconds into the game, the Bears led by as many as 6 goals in the first half. Blake built that lead thanks to the play of junior midfielder Cynthia Lyman, who tallied five first-half goals to give the Bears some breathing room.
The Jaguars (7-4, 4-1) started slow but battled back. Bloomington Jefferson senior attacker Emelia Lowe propelled the late comeback with two second-half goals just 32 seconds apart. Sophomore Kylie Jones led the way in the first half with a pair of goals and finished with a hat trick.
Despite the Jaguar comeback, Blake (7-4, 2-0) continued to build its lead. Besides Lyman, senior attacker Remy Abraham came through with a pair of assists along with a goal to push the Bears to victory.
Blake slowed a Bloomington Jefferson attack thanks in part to the play of Bears senior goalie Abby Ziehl, who finished the game with 9 saves. Meanwhile, Jaguar goalie Marlee Hanson stopped 6 shots.
Bloomington Jefferson midfielder Kylie Jones (13) found an open space and scored one of her three goals over Blake goaltender Abby Ziehl (24). Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
