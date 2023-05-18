Blake girls cool off red-hot Bloomington Jefferson

“They’re a very aggressive team,” Blake coach Sarah Roth said of Bloomington Jefferson. “That makes them a very good team.”

The No. 8 Bears, meanwhile, began the season strong but started stumbling earlier in the month. The losses coincided with an injury to senior midfielder Sally Countryman, who saw her season end prematurely with a knee injury on May 2 in a game against Breck. In seven games this season, Countryman tallied 16 goals and 16 assists.

“It’s a big adjustment,” Blake junior midfielder Cynthia Lyman said. “She’s a big part of our team game. I think we’re having some of our newer girls step into some of those roles and score.”

Blake has tried to adjust to games without Countryman but has seen mixed results. The early part of Thursday’s game was an example of the Bears playing with their new set of starters. Blake got out to a 5-1 lead in the early parts of the game.

“That first part of the game was probably our best part of the game,” Roth said. “That gave us some leeway in the later parts of the game.”

Lyman was a big part of the game’s strong start, scoring three of the first five Bears goals. The junior finished the first half with five of the team’s nine goals.

“(Lyman) is going to stand out in every game,” Roth said. “She is just such an all-around middy. She’s going to get those draw controls, she’s going to make things happen on offense and lead the team there as well as make big spots on defense. We need that out of her.”

Though Lyman may be a star in her own right, she mentioned her teammates’ passing abilities as a reason for her success.

“The girls had amazing passes to me,” Lyman said. “My team was letting me get those drives to the net. It was a real credit to my teammates.”

Blake found offensive success early on but also suffocated the Jaguar attack, making it hard for any Bloomington Jefferson player to get close to the net.

“Jefferson is a really good fastbreak team,” Roth said. “When we got settled, the defense played really excellent. They had good communication and good helping. They’ve continued to improve on that every game.”

Part of the reason the Jaguars struggled to find much success early was that inability to get into transition. That was due to strong plays in the middle part of the field by Lyman. Using her tall frame, Lyman got her stick in the way of a number of Bloomington Jefferson passes during the game.

“You have to look into their eyes and see where they are passing,” Lyman said. “Hopefully, you can throw yourself and your stick up into the air and get your stick there, grabbing it down and going down for a fastbreak.”

The Jaguars (7-4, 4-1) did find some success and did get the game within four goals late in the second half, but their late effort was not enough. Blake (7-4, 2-0) left the game with an important win and a hope that it can move things in the right direction as it wraps up the regular season next week.

“This is important for our confidence,” Roth said. “We’ve been finding our game without (Countryman). This is a good win to show that we’re on the right track.”